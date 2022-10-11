  • VSKYLABS Presents DC-3-TT3 Project

    VSKYLABS Presents DC-3-TT3 Project

    First flying-montage of the (WIP) VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3-TT3 Project, developed for X-Plane 12. (X-Plane by Laminar Research).

    The VSKYLABS DC-3-TT3 explores the boundaries of the DC-3 airframe and usability with the implementation of 3 × Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-45 turboprop engines, 1,174 shp (875 kW) (ehp) each.

    The design aspects are trying to replicate the fascinating Conroy Tri-Turbo-Three' aircraft:

    The on board systems, propulsion system, and cockpit design turns the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3-TT3 Project into one of the most ambitious VSKYLABS projects ever developed.

    The project is aimed to exceed release initial version v1.0 during the 1st quarter of 2023!

