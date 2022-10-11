HJG October-Fest And Pre-Christmas Website Update

The HJG website has again been updated with another 66X new files .... covering the B727-100/200, B737-300/400/500, BAC ONE-ELEVEN 400/500 (DMFS), DC-9-10/40/50, DC-10-10CF/F (MD-10F), HS121 TRIDENT 1/2E (DMFS), L-1011 TRISTAR 1, and MD-82 for FS2004 and FSX.

These latest release freely are now freely available .... as per the following linked forum announcement.

Just a couple of additional reminders also ....

"NEW" DC-9 and MD-80 sound packs were released by HJG last April .... representing P&W JT8D-7, JT8D-9/15/17, and JT8D-215/217 engine versions. This HQ audio (by Benoit PLAMONDON) has been customized especially for HJG's own DC-9 and MD-80 simulations and is available as separate "FS2004" and "FSX" specific audio options.

HJG's entire MD-80/90 flight line underwent an FDE update last April also. These simulations are now no longer impaired by resistance to rotate at normal/sensible TO speeds. Using this revised FDE this old issue "IS" now "RESOLVED". Whilst on the subject of this particular flight line .... last December HJG also release a "NEW" MD-88SF (featuring both main deck forward fuselage cargo door, main exit with portable boarding stairs, and ventral exit and boarding stairs animation) too .... supported by a USA JET livery and which is, so far, the only operator of this type .... and with the latest/new USA JET livery also "soon to be released" as well.

Expect more further HJG releases and news next month/December (2022).

https://simviation.com/hjg/