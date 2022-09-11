Rolling Cumulus Releases Flying to 12 Congo Lodges for MSFS

The Congo has many Lodges all over the country. Some cater to hunters while others are places to relax and enjoy the African Country side with Jungles, Rivers and Lakes. Africa Regional Airways with their Cessnas 208bs Fly out to them on a daily bases from a diverse number of Airfields. These twelve destinations are considered the Cream of the Congo Lodges. Some are right at their Airstrips and other some distance away. If you are flying your own plane, it would be better an amphibian for you’ll have the opportunity to land on some of the Lodges near rivers and lakes with their own docks.

Enjoy the flights and stay in a Lodge for a relaxing day or two.

Visit The 12 Lodges (New Scenery): Dangura De Luxe Lodge, Nungamba Lodge, Bumbala Lodge, Menbase Lodge, Bicoro Lodge, Lango Lodge, Odzala Lodge, Makoua Lodge, Pompo Lodge, Bokombo Lodge, Bambalul Lodge, Luli Camp Resort.

Up To 24 Flights (3 Options On Setting Them Up)

Night Lightning At All Lodges..Possible To Land On Late Evenings (Some Danger Involved)

Includes Rolling Cumulus Software’s “Africa Regional Airways” Texture For Default Cessna 208b

Detailed Manual With Axact Coordinates Of The Lodges Plus Weather Suggestions

Detailed Routes To The Lodges Showing Compass Degrees Plus Distance

Optimized For Great Visual Quality And Performance

Designed For High Powered Turbo Aircraft-Note That Some Airstrips Are Short!

Pilots With Some Experience In Navigation Is Required

Purchase Rolling Cumulus – Flying to 12 Congo Lodges – MSFS

