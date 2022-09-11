  • Aerosoft - Seychelles Now Available For X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    Aerosoft - Seychelles for X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    Aerosoft has now made Seychelles available for both X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12 featuring the scenic group of islands in the Indian Ocean. Included is the entire archipelago including Seychelles International Airport and Praslin Island Airport, numerous smaller airfields and much more.

    Please Note: Seychelles X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12 is free for those who purchased the previous version which was for X-Plane 11 only

    The Seychelles are a group of islands in the Indian Ocean – but what comes into most people’s minds when they think about the name is a tropical paradise, luxurious holidays, excellent diving spots and breathtakingly beautiful nature.

    Explore the entire archipelago of the Seychelles with this add-on which is now compatible with both X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12. In addition to the very detailed replica of the Seychelles International Airport and the Praslin Island Airport, numerous smaller airfields are awaiting you – some of those will be a challenge even for experienced pilots. Moreover, there are four heliports available, so that you have every possibility for an exciting tour over the fantastic island landscape.

    Aerosoft - Seychelles XP

    In order to depict the Seychelles as realistically as possible, the designers have placed hundreds of specially created objects and created their own high-resolution mesh. Look forward to an extensive archipelago with dense tropical vegetation and typical local buildings. The integration of latest technologies such as PBR materials as well as SAM support complete the Seychelles XP extension.

    Aerosoft - Seychelles XP

    Features

    • Custom terrain mesh with photo-realistic textures and vegetation
    • Highly detailed rendition of the Seychelles International Airport
    • Highly detailed rendition of the Regional Praslin Island Airport
    • Renditions of thirteen additional airfields and four heliports
    • Hundreds of custom objects and landmarks all over the islands
    • Custom autogen with country-specific buildings and objects
    • Road-network and sea-routes with animated, dynamic traffic
    • Custom static aircrafts and liveries by Pedro van Leeuwen
    • Implementation of the “Scenery Animation Manager” (SAM v2)

    Aerosoft - Seychelles XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Seychelles for X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

