Remembrance Day Tribute

Courage and Passion - Remembering the Crews of the AVRO Lancaster Bomber - Remembrance Day Tribute By Laurie Doering

Something a little different for the channel! This is a video created many years ago. It was re-mastered with new material to give it a fresh look for Remembrance Day (aka Veterans Day).

Links

Several internet sources provided the background and images in this video including:

AVRO Lancaster by Inversion https://vimeo.com/6136611

The Lancaster and Manchester Bomber Archive https://www.lancaster-archive.com

Aircrew Remembrance Society https://aircrewremembrancesociety3.com

