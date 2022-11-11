Courage and Passion - Remembering the Crews of the AVRO Lancaster Bomber - Remembrance Day Tribute
By Laurie Doering
Something a little different for the channel! This is a video created many years ago. It was re-mastered with new material to give it a fresh look for Remembrance Day (aka Veterans Day).
Links
Several internet sources provided the background and images in this video including:
- AVRO Lancaster by Inversion https://vimeo.com/6136611
- The Lancaster and Manchester Bomber Archive https://www.lancaster-archive.com
- Aircrew Remembrance Society https://aircrewremembrancesociety3.com
Laurie Doering
The Flight Level