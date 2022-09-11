  • Denmark "LEGO" Weekend Achievement Flights

    zoolander64
    What: Denmark "LEGO" Weekend Achievement Flights
    When: Saturdays, Starting Nov 12th, 8am PT, 11am ET, 1600 UTC
    Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com or Discord
    Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com

    Earn your next DigitalThemePark achievement badge!

    As the continuation of our Discover-Europe series, join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane exploring Denmark. For this set of achievement flights, I have created 10 wonderful flights to explore this region. You will want to fly your favorite low and slow aircraft. For more information and topics covered, please visit www.digitalthemepark.com

    Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.

    DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
