Navigraph Charts 8 Released

New Navigraph Charts Offers Worldwide VFR Coverage for Flight Simulators

Navigraph is proud to announce the release of Navigraph Charts 8, a software solution for flight simulator pilots to view, search and organize Jeppesen charts. The most notable feature additions in the new version are worldwide VFR charts coverage, drag and drop rubber band route construction, seamless zoom down to gate level, and 3D globe projection. Following the initial release many more features await such as weather layers, profile views, navlog, traffic, and annotations. Navigraph Charts 8 is available on a monthly subscription model for PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and most browsers; and is compatible with all popular flight simulators.

With the vision of “being a part of every flight simulation experience” Navigraph Charts 8 has been developed with emphasis on delivering a seamless and intuitive experience, reducing the pilot workload in all phases of the simulated flight.

What’s New?

Navigraph Charts 8 has been completely rewritten to accommodate an extensive roadmap of new features scheduled for release over the next couple of months. However, in this version, users will see the following new features:

Worldwide VFR Charts

Drag and Drop Route Construction

Seamless Zoom

3D Globe Projection

Autopinning of Procedure Charts

Airport Crosswind and Weather Information

Vector Charts

Worldwide VFR Charts

Navigraph Charts displays a worldwide interactive map with visual reporting points, entry and exit routes, traffic patterns, transition routes, and flyways. As selectable data layers Navigraph Charts also display coastlines, terrain, water bodies, roads, railroads, powerlines, windmills, churches, landmarks, obstacles, highpoints and waterways. Airspaces are clearly marked, and so are populated areas, avoid-overflying zones and minimum off route altitudes (MORA).

Drag and Drop Route Construction

The VFR Chart and IFR Enroute Chart are interactive. Therefore it only makes sense that the route also can be adjusted interactively by simply dragging it. The route will snap to known waypoints. Arbitrary waypoints can be added by long pressing the route. The textual route string updates accordingly to reflect the interactive changes. Creating a route is now as intuitive as pulling a rubber band across waypoints. Each route segment displays distance and heading.

The drag and drop route construction will be particularly useful for VFR pilots, but also works for IFR route construction. Just like before Navigraph Charts offers an extensive set of import and export options, among which SimBrief is the most popular. The route strings can also be copied and pasted textually. Last but not least, Navigraph Charts has an autoroute function which handles North Atlantic Tracks and the expanding Free Route Airspace. The drag and drop function will not be available for Android and iOS devices in the initial release.

Seamless Zoom

It is now possible to zoom all the way from space down to airport level and see terminal buildings, gates, stop lines, and even windsock locations. A pixel at the greatest zoom is 1.5 meters at the equator. This feature will be particularly useful for pilots while taxiing.

3D Globe Projection

Ever since the Apollo 8 mission humans have been mesmerized by the view of our home as seen from space. Now you can do the same - Navigraph Charts on a globe projection is not only beautiful to look at, but it also helps visualize Great Circle distances and polar routes.

Autopinning of Procedure Charts

When planning a flight, Navigraph Charts 8 can automatically place the relevant airport diagrams and procedure charts in a pinboard which can be stored with the flight, or saved separately. This feature saves the time and effort required to organize the charts needed for a flight for easy access as the pinboard always floats at the bottom of the interface.

Airport Crosswind and Weather Information

When selecting a runway for takeoff or landing unfavorable winds are indicated with red arrows. Similar to a traffic light, runways with favorable winds are marked with green arrows. The airport wind information is updated in real time together with current weather (METAR) and predicted conditions (TAF). Weather reports are color encoded to denote flight categories permitted in Visual Meteorological Conditions: VFR, MVFR, or IFR.

Vector Charts