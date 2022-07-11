AG Sim – Varna Airport LBWN MSFS

Varna Airport (Bulgarian: Летище Варна, romanized: Letishte Varna) (IATA: VAR, ICAO: LBWN) is the airport of Varna, the historical maritime capital of Bulgaria. Varna Airport is the third largest airport in Bulgaria. It is located 10 kilometers from the center of Varna near the town of Aksakovo. The airport serves Varna, Golden Sands and northeastern Bulgaria. Varna Airport is operated by Fraport Bulgaria.
Why should you buy it?
- One of the most touristic cities in Eastern Europe
- Runway 27 Approach is really worth seeing since it happens over Black Sea
- WizzAir has 3 aircraft based in Varna. Airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and TUI regularly fly to this airport
- 3D Buildings created with high-details
- Fully PBR textures
- Ground texture renewed
- Vegetation around airport
- Animated Radar and Windsock
- Accurate slope
- Ships and boats around the city
- Glorious Night lightning
- Helipad
- Accurate Ground and Traffic Signs
Requirements:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator and a PC that can run MSFS
- Disk Space: 3.98 GB
