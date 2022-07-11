  • AG Sim - Varna Airport LBWN MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 11-07-2022 10:07 PM
    0 Comments

    AG Sim – Varna Airport LBWN MSFS

    Varna Airport (Bulgarian: Летище Варна, romanized: Letishte Varna) (IATA: VAR, ICAO: LBWN) is the airport of Varna, the historical maritime capital of Bulgaria. Varna Airport is the third largest airport in Bulgaria. It is located 10 kilometers from the center of Varna near the town of Aksakovo. The airport serves Varna, Golden Sands and northeastern Bulgaria. Varna Airport is operated by Fraport Bulgaria.

    Why should you buy it?

    • One of the most touristic cities in Eastern Europe
    • Runway 27 Approach is really worth seeing since it happens over Black Sea
    • WizzAir has 3 aircraft based in Varna. Airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and TUI regularly fly to this airport
    • 3D Buildings created with high-details
    • Fully PBR textures
    • Ground texture renewed
    • Vegetation around airport
    • Animated Radar and Windsock
    • Accurate slope
    • Ships and boats around the city
    • Glorious Night lightning
    • Helipad
    • Accurate Ground and Traffic Signs

    Requirements:

    • Microsoft Flight Simulator and a PC that can run MSFS
    • Disk Space: 3.98 GB

    Purchase AG Sim – Varna Airport LBWN MSFS
    View all AG Sim products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    rfnagel

    Flight Simulator 2000 Instrument Panels Issue

    Thread Starter: rfnagel

    (Sorry for the cross-forum posting, but I figured this might get more attention here than in my original post over in the "basement") I'm running...

    Last Post By: Amtran618 Today, 10:46 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Where's Windows Mode now?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I've been away from FS for about 5 months, and now discover I've forgotten a lot of keyboard commands that used to be second nature. But I'm...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 09:57 PM Go to last post
    rfnagel

    Flight Simulator 2000 Instrument Panels Issue

    Thread Starter: rfnagel

    I'm running Windows 10 and Flight Simulator 2000 (Professional Edition, if that matters). A problem that I'm having is that the top edge of the...

    Last Post By: rfnagel Today, 08:45 PM Go to last post
    EngEd

    A Quandary for an Old Timer

    Thread Starter: EngEd

    EngEd here. I've been enjoying FS since FS5 and, especially GMax since it was introduced. For years, I've used a Windows XP-partitioned iMac27 for...

    Last Post By: EngEd Today, 08:38 PM Go to last post