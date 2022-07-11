AG Sim - Varna Airport LBWN MSFS

Varna Airport (Bulgarian: Летище Варна, romanized: Letishte Varna) (IATA: VAR, ICAO: LBWN) is the airport of Varna, the historical maritime capital of Bulgaria. Varna Airport is the third largest airport in Bulgaria. It is located 10 kilometers from the center of Varna near the town of Aksakovo. The airport serves Varna, Golden Sands and northeastern Bulgaria. Varna Airport is operated by Fraport Bulgaria.

Why should you buy it?

One of the most touristic cities in Eastern Europe

Runway 27 Approach is really worth seeing since it happens over Black Sea

WizzAir has 3 aircraft based in Varna. Airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and TUI regularly fly to this airport

3D Buildings created with high-details

Fully PBR textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation around airport

Animated Radar and Windsock

Accurate slope

Ships and boats around the city

Glorious Night lightning

Helipad

Accurate Ground and Traffic Signs

Requirements:

Microsoft Flight Simulator and a PC that can run MSFS

Disk Space: 3.98 GB

Purchase AG Sim – Varna Airport LBWN MSFS

View all AG Sim products here