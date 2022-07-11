Adventum Simulations - Sightseer Japan MSFS

Adventum Simulations has created a unique product to explore the Microsoft Flight Simulator world at a slower pace. Sightseer Japan is the first in a series of addons for those who like to look out window or fly in third-person within Microsoft Flight Simulator.

has given users some greatfor different parts of the world. They included arethat the developers have upgraded. Usually, you pass over these at higher aircraft speeds and get a quick glimpse at them as you fly by quickly.

The Sightseer series was made so you can take your time and explore these landmarks and locations with narrated information while you fly the Volocity electric aircraft.

The product includes 28 different discovery flights around the nation of Japan.

Product Features

Explore Custom Landmarks and Locations – Sightseer Japan sets you up with a quick flight near each of the landmarks or locations included in the Japan World Update by Asobo, so you can explore the details of the 3D Models and locations custom developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Landmark / Location Narrated Information – Sightseer Japan includes narrated mini-tours of each point of interest, giving you facts and information on each landmark or location.

Custom Sightseer Japan Volocity Livery – Sightseer Japan includes a custom livery for the Volocity aircraft, complete with Japan iconography.

28 – Sightseer Japan Discovery Flights – The discovery flights included with Sightseer Japan start you at or near the landmark or location so you can quickly start up the engine and explore these points of interest. All landmarks and places are available from the World Update Japan released by Asobo.

Purchase Adventum Simulations – Sightseer Japan MSFS

See other products from Adventum Simulations