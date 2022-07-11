  • Adventum Simulations - Sightseer Japan MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 11-07-2022 01:42 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Adventum Simulations - Sightseer Japan MSFS

    Adventum Simulations has created a unique product to explore the Microsoft Flight Simulator world at a slower pace. Sightseer Japan is the first in a series of addons for those who like to look out window or fly in third-person within Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Microsoft / Asobo has given users some great World Updates for different parts of the world. They included are custom landmarks and locations that the developers have upgraded. Usually, you pass over these at higher aircraft speeds and get a quick glimpse at them as you fly by quickly.

    The Sightseer series was made so you can take your time and explore these landmarks and locations with narrated information while you fly the Volocity electric aircraft.

    The product includes 28 different discovery flights around the nation of Japan.

    Product Features

    Explore Custom Landmarks and Locations – Sightseer Japan sets you up with a quick flight near each of the landmarks or locations included in the Japan World Update by Asobo, so you can explore the details of the 3D Models and locations custom developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Landmark / Location Narrated Information – Sightseer Japan includes narrated mini-tours of each point of interest, giving you facts and information on each landmark or location.

    Custom Sightseer Japan Volocity Livery – Sightseer Japan includes a custom livery for the Volocity aircraft, complete with Japan iconography.

    28 – Sightseer Japan Discovery Flights – The discovery flights included with Sightseer Japan start you at or near the landmark or location so you can quickly start up the engine and explore these points of interest. All landmarks and places are available from the World Update Japan released by Asobo.

    Purchase Adventum Simulations – Sightseer Japan MSFS
    See other products from Adventum Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Hot Rod

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Pilatus PC-21 high performance turboprop trainer on a flight from Northeast Florida Regional Airport (KSGJ) near St....

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:40 PM Go to last post
    westway

    Univer dc-2

    Thread Starter: westway

    I'm having a problem with the Univer DC-2. I purchased a new PC and had to reinstall all my products. However, for some reason my Univer DC-2 won't...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Cougar VF-13

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Screenshot (1570) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Screenshot (1571) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Screenshot (1573) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:29 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Flying with the U.S. Coast Guard, Kodiak... Kodiak Amphibian 100.... ultrawide

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    They even gave me a new Kodiak 100 Series II and co-pilot Dr Dawn Aldaye... so at 0730hrs we're prepped and ready for take off for Anchorage in...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:26 PM Go to last post