VSKYLABS Announces DC3/TT3 For X-Plane 12

Without providing any details, X-Plane aircraft developer VSKYLABS has announced work on a DC3/TT3 for XP12. The supplied screen shot shows what appears to be a three engine turboprop variant of the classic Douglas DC-3.

While there are real-world turboprop conversions of the DC-3, this three-engine version does not match any of them.

