iniBuilds Announces P-40F Warhawk MSFS

Introducing the iniBuilds P-40F WarHawk for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The P-40F played a critical role as ally forces used it as an air superior fighter, bomber escort, and fighter-bomber in various regions of the world between 1941 and 1944.
Features
- Comprehensive use of CFD Flight Model Technology
- Immersive and authentic sounds recorded from the real aircraft
- Fully modelled interior and exterior with fully interactive 3D cockpit
- Authentic 4K PBR textures and detailing
- Numerous liveries representing famous real-world aircraft
- Civilian and Military variants
- Feature rich EFB including but not limited to ;stopwatch, METAR search, and maintenance mode requiring the user to have management over the airframe over time
- Detailed engine with the ability to remove cowlings