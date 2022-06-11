  • iniBuilds Announces P-40F Warhawk MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-06-2022 09:53 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    iniBuilds Announces P-40F Warhawk MSFS

    Introducing the iniBuilds P-40F WarHawk for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The P-40F played a critical role as ally forces used it as an air superior fighter, bomber escort, and fighter-bomber in various regions of the world between 1941 and 1944.

    Features

    • Comprehensive use of CFD Flight Model Technology
    • Immersive and authentic sounds recorded from the real aircraft
    • Fully modelled interior and exterior with fully interactive 3D cockpit
    • Authentic 4K PBR textures and detailing
    • Numerous liveries representing famous real-world aircraft
    • Civilian and Military variants
    • Feature rich EFB including but not limited to ;stopwatch, METAR search, and maintenance mode requiring the user to have management over the airframe over time
    • Detailed engine with the ability to remove cowlings

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Hot Rod

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Pilatus PC-21 high performance turboprop trainer on a flight from Northeast Florida Regional Airport (KSGJ) near St....

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Red Skies At Night, PMDG Delight..... ultrawide....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I finally found an Air Canada skin I really like.....

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:11 AM Go to last post
    KiloWatt

    Test Request: Strange Looking Ships at Halifax, NS

    Thread Starter: KiloWatt

    Hi all, I'm hoping someone can see if you see the same thing. Around the harbour in Halifax, Nova Scotia, some of the moored ships show strange...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:03 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    "How sweet it is!" Nice wheel landing to end the flight!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Yee Haa! Off to the Cantina after that, time for a brewski! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 07:29 AM Go to last post