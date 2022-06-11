iniBuilds Announces P-40F Warhawk MSFS

Introducing the iniBuilds P-40F WarHawk for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The P-40F played a critical role as ally forces used it as an air superior fighter, bomber escort, and fighter-bomber in various regions of the world between 1941 and 1944.

Features

Comprehensive use of CFD Flight Model Technology

Immersive and authentic sounds recorded from the real aircraft

Fully modelled interior and exterior with fully interactive 3D cockpit

Authentic 4K PBR textures and detailing

Numerous liveries representing famous real-world aircraft

Civilian and Military variants

Feature rich EFB including but not limited to ;stopwatch, METAR search, and maintenance mode requiring the user to have management over the airframe over time

Detailed engine with the ability to remove cowlings

