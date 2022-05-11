FlightControlReplay v5 Out Now For MSFS And P3D v5

I am proud to present the new generation of FlightControlReplay, version 5, for Microsoft Flight Simulator and Prepar3D 5.x.

Have fun, and share videos with your community with a complete tool featuring advanced, innovative and handy features.

New Interface 2022

Totally revamped, FlightControlReplay has now a modern design, reorganized layout and icons, and it’s also integrated directly into MSFS toolbar.

Customize the User Interface: 3 different sizes available, transparency mode has been added, Always-on-Top option can be activated.

Do you want more features directly accessible?

Do you prefer the minimum space on your screen?

Do you need it always visible but with minimum impact?

Find the best combination for your personal use, FlightControlReplay 5 also supports VR headsets, and multi-monitors setups.

FCR Integrated In MSFS

Keep control of your tool directly from MSFS without leaving the simulator window. FlightControlReplay 5 is also displayed in MSFS and added to the simulator toolbar. Record, Play, fly with a Ghost, move the timeslider directly in MSFS.

Innovations

Fly LIVE with an AI GHOST right beside your plane. And it will not just replicate your current flight path, it will be impacted by the winds and speeds alteration. Flying Formation has never been that easy ever. The AI Pilot will follow you in the position and with the distance of your preference.

Cinematic Replay automatically switches the camera view when you replay your flight. It will alternate with External / Internal points of view. Options let you set a preference if you want only External, only Internal, or both automatic. Just seat back and watch your flight Replay without intervention!

Monitor your pilot skills at landing : the new Landing Report displays your vertical speed and airspeed at touchdown.

FlightControlReplay will keep included all existing features already available in the current version 4.5:

MP4 Video Recorder

Crash-to-desktop recovery

PlayAI Formation Flying in Replay, up to 5 aircraft in each FCR instance, unlimited possibilities

Re-Live Instant Replay to resume a flight from any instant during Replay

AI Traffic detection, following, recording

Automatic Camera Change

In-Game Dynamic Text

Core Program Revisited

In order to ensure the best performance, the core program has been deeply upgraded for less CPU and Memory usage. This gives more power to your Windows system and simulator to provide smooth display with faster Video encoding.

Official website: https://flightcontrolreplay.wordpress.com/