VSKYLABS Announces Maule M-7-235B Major Update XP

Coming soon! Major Update for the VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235B Project - X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research).

The update includes an additional, G1000 variant, additional landing gears configuration for non-bush wheels, avionics enhancements in the analog-cockpit variant, and additional overall improvements.

The update is free for all existing customers, will be pushed via the included autoupdater plugin.

Source