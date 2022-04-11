  • Sim Flight Ventures Announces Epic Ops

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-04-2022 10:04 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Sim Flight Ventures Announces Epic Ops

    Epic Ops: Flights with challenging approaches for experienced aviators.

    Epic Ops are flights to airfields in mountainous terrain where you create the approach and fly it with any aircraft.

    Can you land at an airfield surrounded by mountains?

    Can you plan and fly a safe approach to a runway with no approach procedure?

    Take the ultimate challenge and use all your flight experience to create and fly an approach in zero visibility weather

    Can you complete the flight with a variety of aircraft and avionics systems?

    How large an aircraft can you land?

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beroun

    Aircraft Paints

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Glad to see so many repaints available for downloads and Many Thanks to all who spent hours working on these. What would definitely enhance their...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:08 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight1 Mystery Project For MSFS/P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24725-Flight1-Mystery-Project-For-MSFS-P3D

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:54 AM Go to last post
    Sean McLeod

    A Cat is on the prowl...

    Thread Starter: Sean McLeod

    Last Post By: Sean McLeod Today, 09:23 AM Go to last post
    kingnorris

    Nvidia driver issue

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    I'm getting the following error now as MSFS is loading: "Microsoft Flight Simulator has encountered a graphics problem. This could be due to the...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:11 AM Go to last post