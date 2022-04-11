Sim Flight Ventures Announces Epic Ops

Epic Ops: Flights with challenging approaches for experienced aviators.

Epic Ops are flights to airfields in mountainous terrain where you create the approach and fly it with any aircraft.

Can you land at an airfield surrounded by mountains?

Can you plan and fly a safe approach to a runway with no approach procedure?

Take the ultimate challenge and use all your flight experience to create and fly an approach in zero visibility weather

Can you complete the flight with a variety of aircraft and avionics systems?

How large an aircraft can you land?

