Miltech Simulations Releases MV-22B Osprey MSFS

MV-22B Osprey and Amphibious Ready Group for MSFS now available.

We are happy to finally announce the release of our awaited MV-22B Osprey and Amphibious Ready Group products, which have been developed in partnership with Maryadi.

The Osprey is the most advanced tiltrotor, VSTOL (Vertical/short takeoff and landing), multi-mission aircraft, developed to fill multi-service combat operational requirements. Our product brings this incredible aircraft to MSFS with great accuracy, system depth and multitude of features. The Osprey is fully equipped with custom physics and sounds, modeling of Vortex Ring State and engine limitations, rotating nacelles, and much more.

Our Amphibious Ready Group product is the perfect accompanying product for the Osprey, featuring USS America LHA-6, USS San Antonio LPD-17, USNS Mercy, USS Virginia and USS Lewis B. Puller, in 16 locations around the globe. This allows for simulation of Carrier Onboard Delivery, MedVac, Troop Transport and multi-mission operations.

