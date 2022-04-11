PMDG 737 For MSFS: New Updates Released

We have just released the latest series of updates for the PMDG 737 for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This marks the tenth round of updates since the product line's initial launch back on 09MAY22, which means we are averaging a new product update for the 737 about every 18 days. Overall that is a pretty decent update rate--and we anticipate quite a few more as we are bringing new features and capabilities into the product line during testing of the 737-900 and development of the 777.

This update has some modest changes baked in, but is really focused on control law and improving the overall stability of the 737 within the MSFS environment.

One of the things that is REALLY hard to accomplish in simulation at any level is a realistic model of fluidity, pressure, stability and instability in the atmospheric model. The influence that all of these factors have on the stability of an aircraft in flight has been a holy-grail in mathematical simulation since the advent of the first flight simulators- and even the much-revered training simulators that so many of us train and retrain in each year fail to do it well enough to be convincing to a pilot with even modest experience.

One of the things we take great pride in at PMDG is our ability to adapt our work so that it yields accurate results within the simulated environment. This is not a simple task and takes many iterations of change, lots of testing and heaping portions of patience- especially in a simulation platform that is changing even as we work. What we have focused on during the past few months is to improve the core capability of our MSFS product line to allow the airplane's control law logic to manage atmospheric instability gracefully without making itself obvious to the user. Most sim pilots are completely unaware that their PMDG products for the past 17 years have been "fly-by-software" with a very complicated computational process leveraging the capabilities of the simulator in order to yield appropriate results.

This core logic required a huge update to deal with the far-more-dynamic environment of MSFS when compared, say, to P3D. It has taken some time--but we have made significant progress with it lately- and this update brings us much closer to where we want the package to be.

The MSFS environment modeling is excellent in very many regards- but it also provides some levels of mathematical instability that would be truly terrifying if you hit them in real life. We have adapted the 737 to manage these moments so that they are not disruptive to the flying experience and still yield a realistic result. This required a comprehensive re-study of the control logic used in the actual airplane, with adaptation for extremes. It has been a fantastic exercise and we think you will notice the results right away as improved stability in roll, pitch and now also in the thrust channel.

That isn't to say you can't find scenarios in the environment that won't cause some instability for the airplane- but it is capable of flying through them and returning the airplane properly to stability without excessive distortion provided that the unrealistic disturbances are momentary and not continuous. (We fond some spots where it is possible to see the airplane go from -0.3 to +1.5g in the span of milliseconds- which if you experienced in real life would convince you that perhaps travel by train is a much saner option for soft, plump humans.)

One of the nice aspects of this work is that it is entirely dynamic, so changes to the MSFS atmosphere shouldn't upend the system, theoretically. (Although: we haven't seen how thermals are being implemented yet... they are due out next week? We shall see...)

In other fixes we included a few sweep-up details, but we are mostly focused on the 900 and tablet implementation. The tablet goes into testing this week, and the 900 probably a week from Friday...

One note of caution: We are all watching the SU11 timeline, and we are comfortable that the 737 is compatible with the beta version we are currently testing. By "compatible" we mean that it runs normally and behaves as expected. The SU11 SDK is not yet capable of exporting a C++/WASM project and we are eagerly awaiting the next SDK update so that we can look at fixing/updating some of the behaviors reported to be unlocked per the SU11 SDK. (active pause, for example...) We are all standing by to dive into any emergency fixes that might appear once the final SU11 lands--if necessary.

