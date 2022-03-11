Navigraph Charts 8 Releases Next Week

We’re nearing the end of the beta testing phase of the new Navigraph Charts 8 product. We expect Navigraph Charts 8 to be released sometime during next week.

Here is a shortlist of features in the upcoming release:

All basic functionality in the existing Charts apps, including current and worldwide Jeppesen electronic charts.

VFR charts with visual reporting points, entry/exit routes, patterns, transition routes, flyways, and avoid-overflying zones, powered by Jeppesen VFR data.

New data layers with terrain, roads, railroads, landmarks, obstacles, high points, populated areas and more

Data-driven charts with 3D globe projection, with configurable items and seamless zoom down to airport/taxiway/gate level, and support for track-up moving maps

Improved airspace visualization with clearer altitude restrictions

Pinboards with auto-pinning of procedure charts

Drag-and-drop route construction (Might not be present on initial release for Android and iOS devices)

Airport weather (METAR/TAF) and runway winds

After initial release, our roadmap contains weather layers, navlogs, profile views, external network traffic visualization, annotations, and much more. Keep an eye out in your inbox for the release announcement!

What do Runway Markings Mean and Where to Land?

First Officers like to land soft... Captains like to stop. In this video, our Flight Instructor Jason goes over what Runway Markings mean and how to identify the different runway markings on takeoff and landing.

