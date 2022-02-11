  • Honeycomb Alpha Flight Control XPC Now Available

    Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controlx XPC Now Available

    Honeycomb Aeronautical announces global shipping of Alpha Flight XPC and Honeycomb Xbox Hub.

    The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC brings the ultimate immersion of aviation in the comfort of your own home.

    San Diego, CA - November 2, 2022 - Honeycomb Aeronautical has just released the Alpha Flight Controls XPC and offers worldwide shipping. Alpha Flight XPC is compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC were designed and developed in California by pilots and aerospace engineers to ensure the most realistic flight simulation experience possible.

    The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC bring the ultimate immersion of aviation in the comfort of your own home. It features a NEW front grill design, a full 180° yoke rotation with upgraded hall effect sensors to provide smooth precision with no center detent. The base includes a switch panel with master, alternator, avionics, and light switches as well as a spring loaded 5-position ignition switch. The left and right handles feature 13 programmable buttons and switches for fully customizable flight. Alpha Flight Controls XPC will be shipped from www.flyhoneycomb.com and participating retailers worldwide for the retail price at $349.99.

    The Honeycomb Xbox Hub releasing simultaneously will allow owners of the Bravo Throttle Quadrant and/or upcoming Charlie Rudder Pedals to use those devices in combination with the new Alpha XPC on the Xbox Series X|S. Similar to the Alpha XPC, the Honeycomb Xbox Hub will offer the same shipping options and will retail at $39.99.

    In addition, the Hub is compatible with the Logitech Flight USB Throttle and Rudder Pedals to offer a solution to the price conscious flight simmer. The Alpha XPC/Xbox Hub/Logitech Flight Throttle bundle will be offered through retail partners for $429.99.

    “We have worked closely with Microsoft to implement Xbox Series X/S compatibility as well as the Microsoft Flight Simulator team to ensure that the Alpha XPC as well as the Bravo Throttle and Charlie Rudder Pedals through the Xbox Hub, provides a plug and play experience” says Nicki Repenning, Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Aeronautical. “The design of the yoke handle has been left largely unchanged compared to the outgoing Alpha and all Xbox buttons have been integrated discretely to retain an authentic aviation look. The yoke has also been updated with new 12-Bit updated Hall Effect sensors, which increases the aileron and elevator sensor resolution by 400%. It features an updated panel design on the front of the base which also includes a new spring-loaded ignition key and Xbox buttons.”

    Features

    • The left handle features one 8-way hat switch, two Vertical 2-way rocker switches, a button and a Push to Talk Button.
    • The right handle features two Horizontal 2-Way rocker switches, one large & one small button.
    • Solid steel yoke shaft with dual linear ball bearings.
    • 180° Yoke rotation.
    • 5-Position spring loaded ignition switch.
    • Switch panel with a total of 9 switches.
    • Universal Panel-Mounting System.
    • Adjustable cockpit backlighting.
    • The smooth matte finish on the panel and on the main yoke.
    • Easy conversion between Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
    • New high-end 12-Bit Hall Effect Sensors with 400% increased resolution.

    For more information about Honeycomb Aeronautical visit www.flyhoneycomb.com and be sure to follow Honeycomb on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

    About Honeycomb Aeronautical

    Based in San Diego, CA, Honeycomb Aeronautical has assembled leading talent in the fields of aeronautical engineering, industrial design and simulation, to craft an exceptionally realistic range of hardware designed to replicate the true feeling of flight. Honeycomb's flight simulation products are used by flight schools, simmers, and current pilots around the world to provide the most realistic and cost-effective training possible. With a focus on quality, durability and realism, Honeycomb flight simulators are the perfect solution for anyone looking to take their flight simulation to the next level.

