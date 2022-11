Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Memories

Microsoft Flight Simulator is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will shortly be releasing a 40th Anniversary Edition. On twitter Microsoft has been soliciting people to share their first sim experience. FlightSim.Com has been around for about 2/3 of that time and I'm sure people here have such memories...share them here!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Announced

