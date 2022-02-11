  • AKD Studio Releases GLF550 Ultimate Business Jet XP

    Nels_Anderson
    AKD Studio Releases GLF550 Ultimate Business Jet XP

    Developer ADK Studio announces the release of their GLF550 Ultimate Business Jet for X-Plane. Since first certified in 2003, more than 600 of the aircraft have been produced. Fairly large for a bizjet, it can hold up to 19 passengers and has a range up to 6750 nm.

    Features

    • Detailed modeling and textures
    • Detailed 3D cockpit with animated switches
    • Passenger cabin: functional lavatory, doors and hatches; animated cabin
    • Highly detailed cockpit with each button, switch and knob functional
    • 4K PBR textures
    • FMOD sounds
    • X-Plane 12 rain effect
    • 3D cockpit and cabin lights

