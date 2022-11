iniBuilds Announces XP12 Support for A300

While known for their X-Plane add-on aircraft, iniBuilds has recently moved into building for MSFS 2020 as well, causing some concern among their X-Plane fans. But they have confirmed a commitment to supporting X-Plane 12 and will be upgrading the A300-600R(F) On The Line, as confirmed by recent posts.

Source