FSRealistic Previews First Person Effect

    FSRealistic Pro brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS! With a growing list of 34 camera and sound effects, you will experience MSFS like never before. FSRealistic Pro brings realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes, and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

    Developer rkApps has big plans for the next v2.1.0 version, including a first person view that will allow you to walk or run around the ramp, do a realistic visual inspection of your aircraft, etc. Movement is realistic and includes sound effects. This is still a work in progress and rkApps is currently looking for beta testers for this new version.

    Purchase FSRealistic Pro at the FlightSim.Com Store

