Tutorial: FAA Exam: When Is Supplemental Oxygen Required?

FAA Exam: When Is Supplemental Oxygen Required? By thecorporatepilotdad

If flying in an UNPRESSURIZED airplane at 13,000 feet, is oxygen required, and if so, when is it required? What about passengers? Are they required to use oxygen or can it just be supplied to them? This question deals with supplemental oxygen when flying in an unpressurized aircraft. The altitudes listed in FAR 91.211 state altitudes as CABIN ALTITUDES, but the question is in regard to unpressurized aircraft, so MSL altitudes are used.

FAR 91.211 (Supplemental Oxygen Requirements) state when oxygen is required. Instead of reading the regulation, here is a visual representation on when oxygen is required.

Without the use of oxygen at higher altitudes, hypoxia becomes a concern. A simulated effect of hypoxia is show on screen as well as information on where to get high altitude training in an altitude chamber to learn more about a person's effects of hypoxia.

This video details a question from the FAA Instrument Knowledge exam (AKA Instrument Written) in a series of videos showing questions and explanations of FAA written questions with topics that pertain to pilots and and even users of Microsoft Flight Simulator looking for a more realistic experience.

All facts in this video are subject to change. This video is intended as entertainment and any regulation used in videos should be fully understood by the viewer and regulations are subject to change.

Visuals are shown with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used in the video is the Turbo Arrow IV made by Just Flight.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.