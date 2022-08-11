  • Tutorial: FAA Exam: When Is Supplemental Oxygen Required?

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-08-2022 10:08 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FAA Exam: When Is Supplemental Oxygen Required?

    FAA Exam: When Is Supplemental Oxygen Required?

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    If flying in an UNPRESSURIZED airplane at 13,000 feet, is oxygen required, and if so, when is it required? What about passengers? Are they required to use oxygen or can it just be supplied to them? This question deals with supplemental oxygen when flying in an unpressurized aircraft. The altitudes listed in FAR 91.211 state altitudes as CABIN ALTITUDES, but the question is in regard to unpressurized aircraft, so MSL altitudes are used.

    FAR 91.211 (Supplemental Oxygen Requirements) state when oxygen is required. Instead of reading the regulation, here is a visual representation on when oxygen is required.

    Without the use of oxygen at higher altitudes, hypoxia becomes a concern. A simulated effect of hypoxia is show on screen as well as information on where to get high altitude training in an altitude chamber to learn more about a person's effects of hypoxia.

    This video details a question from the FAA Instrument Knowledge exam (AKA Instrument Written) in a series of videos showing questions and explanations of FAA written questions with topics that pertain to pilots and and even users of Microsoft Flight Simulator looking for a more realistic experience.

    All facts in this video are subject to change. This video is intended as entertainment and any regulation used in videos should be fully understood by the viewer and regulations are subject to change.

    Visuals are shown with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used in the video is the Turbo Arrow IV made by Just Flight.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast
    Just Flight - PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bofredriks

    FSX Screenshots mix 4

    Thread Starter: Bofredriks

    Last Post By: Bofredriks Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Cougar VF-51

    Thread Starter: jankees

    VF51 (0002) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr VF51 (0004) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr VF51 (0006) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr VF51 (0007) by JanKees...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 09:36 AM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    GTX 1630 4gb OR GTX 1050Ti 4gb ?

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi, I need a graphic card for my PC after the existing failed completely. Since I have got limited budget, I am thinking about one of these two...

    Last Post By: PAULCRAIG Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Iceland to Seattle PMDG 737-800..... ultrawide..

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    A most enjoyable flight I think, for most part of the trip staring at the instruments and clouded out windows...... so that was my day.... Oh I found...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 09:28 AM Go to last post