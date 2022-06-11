  • Tutorial: FAA Exam: Holding Pattern Entry Explained Required

    Nels_Anderson
    FAA Exam: Holding Pattern Entry Explained

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    From another question that could be seen on the FAA Instrument Pilot Knowledge exam, this video will show how to solve a question on which type of hold entry should be used. The question only gives the following information"... Cleared direct to the ABC VORTAC. Hold west on the 270 radial." Additional information needs to be known before the problem can be solved. That information and the answer to the problem is given.

    Types of entries and how to determine holding pattern entries are given. Direct, parallel, and teardrop entries are the choices, but only one is the correct answer.

    Visuals are shown with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used in the video is the Turbo Arrow IV made by Just Flight.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

