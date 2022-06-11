Tutorial: FAA Exam: Holding Pattern Entry Explained Required

From another question that could be seen on the FAA Instrument Pilot Knowledge exam, this video will show how to solve a question on which type of hold entry should be used. The question only gives the following information"... Cleared direct to the ABC VORTAC. Hold west on the 270 radial." Additional information needs to be known before the problem can be solved. That information and the answer to the problem is given.

Types of entries and how to determine holding pattern entries are given. Direct, parallel, and teardrop entries are the choices, but only one is the correct answer.

Visuals are shown with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used in the video is the Turbo Arrow IV made by Just Flight.

