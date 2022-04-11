  • Tutorial: FAA Exam: Non-Precision Approach Rate Of Descent Required

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-04-2022 09:03 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    Comments

    FAA Exam: Rate Of Descent Required

    FAA Exam: Non-Precision Approach Rate Of Descent Required

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    How fast should the aircraft's descent rate be between two fixes to arrive at a certain altitude on a non-precision approach? This quick video shows how to determine distance travelled in nautical miles per minute. Knowing the distance travelled per minute and the amount of altitude loss required, the rate of descent in feet per minute can be calculated to arrive a certain fix at a predetermined rate of descent.

    This is one example of the many questions asked on the FAA Instrument Knowledge Exam (aka IFR Written Test).

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beroun

    Aircraft Paints

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Glad to see so many repaints available for downloads and Many Thanks to all who spent hours working on these. What would definitely enhance their...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:08 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight1 Mystery Project For MSFS/P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24725-Flight1-Mystery-Project-For-MSFS-P3D

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:54 AM Go to last post
    Sean McLeod

    A Cat is on the prowl...

    Thread Starter: Sean McLeod

    Last Post By: Sean McLeod Today, 09:23 AM Go to last post
    kingnorris

    Nvidia driver issue

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    I'm getting the following error now as MSFS is loading: "Microsoft Flight Simulator has encountered a graphics problem. This could be due to the...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:11 AM Go to last post