Tutorial: FAA Exam: Non-Precision Approach Rate Of Descent Required

FAA Exam: Non-Precision Approach Rate Of Descent Required By thecorporatepilotdad

How fast should the aircraft's descent rate be between two fixes to arrive at a certain altitude on a non-precision approach? This quick video shows how to determine distance travelled in nautical miles per minute. Knowing the distance travelled per minute and the amount of altitude loss required, the rate of descent in feet per minute can be calculated to arrive a certain fix at a predetermined rate of descent.

This is one example of the many questions asked on the FAA Instrument Knowledge Exam (aka IFR Written Test).

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.