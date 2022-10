Gaya Vienna Update In The Works

It's been a little while.

We've got a massive Vienna update in full swing -- expect the full breakdown at a later stage. In the meantime, here's a small teaser of the custom Gaya GSE.

Munich, Barcelona, Santos Dumont, Stansted, and Greek Islands 1-3 are all alive too! Unfortunately, due to commercial reasons, we're not able to tell you more about them.

