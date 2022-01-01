Just Flight Shows Stormscope For MSFS

Whilst development work on our upcoming releases keeps us busy, we also spend time where possible, updating and upgrading our existing fleet of aircraft. To that end we wanted to show you something we’ve been working on for our GA aircraft - the Stormscope.

This will be retro-fitted to previous GA aircraft (FOC), here it's shown within the PA28 Warrior II and it will be included in future GA aircraft too.

The Stormscope is a very useful addition to GA aircraft, especially those with older avionics such as our PA-28s, offering a compact multi-function display with easy-to-use controls. Once testing is complete, we’ll provide more information on when the Stormscope will be coming to our existing GA fleet.

Source

Purchase Just Flight - PA28-161 Warrior II for MSFS 2020

See other Just Flight products