IRIS Simulations Releases PC-21 For MSFS

The PC-21 is a single-engine, low-wing advanced military trainer produced by Pilatus Aircraft of Switzerland. First flown in July of 2002, the company’s “Twenty-First Century Trainer” was designed to provide levels of performance so high that pilots could conduct the majority of their training in it before switching to jet-powered craft. As a result, militaries from a number of countries use the PC-21 in their flight schools, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and France.

