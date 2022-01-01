  • iFly 737MAX For P3D v5 Performance Test Video

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2022 09:40 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    iFly 737MZX For P3D v5 Performance Test Video

    This is a departure from KATL in the iFly 737MAX (beta) for Prepar3D v5. In this scenario, P3D is fairly maxed out as noted by the number of ground objects and distant city buildings visible on departure. The HD video capturing itself may reduce performance by up to 10%, and no additional add-ons are active.

    I am not on the development or beta team, so please don't grade my piloting skills, but this video will give you a good preview and a sense of expected performance. The CPU is an i9-29000K (not overclocked) and an Nvidia RTX 3080.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2022
    Tags: 737, 737max, boeing, ifly

