iFly 737MAX For P3D v5 Performance Test Video

This is a departure from KATL in the iFly 737MAX
(beta) for Prepar3D v5. In this scenario, P3D is fairly maxed out as
noted by the number of ground objects and distant city buildings
visible on departure. The HD video capturing itself may reduce
performance by up to 10%, and no additional add-ons are active.
I am not on the development or beta team, so please don't grade my
piloting skills, but this video will give you a good preview and a
sense of expected performance. The CPU is an i9-29000K (not
overclocked) and an Nvidia RTX 3080.