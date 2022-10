SimNord Completes EKSN - Now Working On EKCH

I have resumed working with EKCH for MSFS and started making 3D models. I figured a good place to start is in one corner, so here are the first work-in-progress pictures of the old interior terminal. I hope they didn't tear it down before I finish the airport. It looks a little empty so far in the pool, but I think it will turn out really nice.

I've completed work on my MSFS (PC and Xbox) version of EKSN Sindal Airport, the northernmost airport in Denmark proper.

Source