VSKYLABS Test Pilot: F-19 v1.05 And Trailer Video

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Stealth Fighter for X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research) was just updated to v1.05-EA.

Reminder: The VSKYLABS F-19 Project is currently a EA version (Early Release) - meaning that it is under a lot of WIP 'stress' - meaning that updates are expected to flow-in quite continuously.

Update v1.05 is focused on improvements to avionics, autopilot modes enhancements and minor fixes.

Changes in v1.05-EA includes autopilot modes enhancements for NAV and Approach, ILS capability (Manual/Autopilot), refined EFIS Map/avionics interaction and more!

VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Stealth Fighter Project for X-Plane 12 Launch Trailer

Source