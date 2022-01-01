Skyline Simulations Releases ESKS Scandinavian Mountains MSFS

In the heart of Scandinavia’s largest alpine ski area!
ESKS is a brand new, state-of-the-art airport with remote controlled air traffic control tower, the first in the world! The terminal has been designed to handle flights at the same time. Airport for all occasions, business trips, or leisure time. You can fly between Norway and Sweden for VFR and enjoy the beautiful and scenic view of snowing mountains!
Features
- Designed with the latest airport updates
- UHD Realistic Custom Textures
- Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals
- Super Detailed 3D modeling
- PBR Materials on every building
- Custom 3D vegetation
- Amazing and detailed night textures
- FSEco-subsystem
- Luggage Animation
- Airport Life. Animated 3D people and Flags
- Ground Traffic