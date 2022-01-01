Skyline Simulations Releases ESKS Scandinavian Mountains MSFS

In the heart of Scandinavia’s largest alpine ski area!

ESKS is a brand new, state-of-the-art airport with remote controlled air traffic control tower, the first in the world! The terminal has been designed to handle flights at the same time. Airport for all occasions, business trips, or leisure time. You can fly between Norway and Sweden for VFR and enjoy the beautiful and scenic view of snowing mountains!

Features

Designed with the latest airport updates

UHD Realistic Custom Textures

Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals

Super Detailed 3D modeling

PBR Materials on every building

Custom 3D vegetation

Amazing and detailed night textures

FSEco-subsystem

Luggage Animation

Airport Life. Animated 3D people and Flags

Ground Traffic

