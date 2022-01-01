Miltech Simulations Announces MV-22B Osprey MSFS

Announcing MV-22B Osprey and Amphibious Ready Group for MSFS by Maryadi and Miltech Simulations.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor, VSTOL (Vertical/short takeoff and landing), multi-mission aircraft, developed to fill multi-service combat operational requirements. Primarily used by the US Marines, but similar variants are on active service with the US Air Force, US Navy and Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

The aircraft features:

Comprehensive simulation of the aircraft instrument and systems.

Realistic manual operation of engine nacelles based on airspeed, as per the real-life counterpart.

Full Simulation of BFWS (Blade Fold and Wing Stow) Procedures.

ccurate simulation of Auto-Hover capabilities, Auto-Flaps and custom-coded Autopilot.

ustom VTOL/STOL Flight Dynamics, including realistic behavior of the aircraft handling during movement of the engine nacelles.

ully simulated Vortex Ring State: Dangerous aerodynamic stall condition that results in an uncontrollable descent of the aircraft. Realistic simulation of VRS Recovery maneuvers.

Accurate simulation of the gearing system connecting both proprotors, allowing for 1 engine operations at reduced performance.

Engine overstress limitations as per the real aircraft – engines cannot sustain full throttle for long periods of time.

8 Liveries, including Marines, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, US Navy (Fictional) and US Air Force (Fictional)

Additional to the Osprey, we are announcing its companion product: "Amphibious Ready Group", featuring Vessels, missions and landing challenges focused around the MV-22B.

The product includes ultra-detailed renditions of USS America (LHA-6), USS San Antonio (LPD-17), USNS Mercy (T-AH-19), USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) and USS Virginia (SSN-774), placed around 16 locations worldwide, with spawnable hard decks to take off and land on. Together, these elements allow pilots to perform amphibious operations, such as offensive coastal landings, humanitarian, MedVac, and Carrier Onboard Delivery missions. Four Bush trips and two landing challenges are also included.

To further enhance the Osprey experience, we are also happy to announce that we are developing another product centered around Osprey pilots: Osprey Airport Pack, set to be released in early 2023, and including MCAF Quantico, AFB Hulburt Field, and MCAS New River.

