Perfect Flight - A320 Ultra HQ Liveries Pack 1 MSFS

This is the first series of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Airbus A320neo model.
The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Palfi, a young and talented repainter, using the highest quality resolution of the textures.
Two sets of textures are provided for each livery. A classic version and an additional one with matching interiors.
The package includes 10 liveries:
- Air New Zealand
- Avianca
- Bamboo Airways
- Croatia Airlines
- Eurowings
- IndiGo
- Play Airline
- Vistara
- Vueling
- WOW Air
