Perfect Flight - A320 Ultra HQ Liveries Pack 1 MSFS

This is the first series of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Airbus A320neo model.

The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Palfi, a young and talented repainter, using the highest quality resolution of the textures.

Two sets of textures are provided for each livery. A classic version and an additional one with matching interiors.

The package includes 10 liveries:

Air New Zealand

Avianca

Bamboo Airways

Croatia Airlines

Eurowings

IndiGo

Play Airline

Vistara

Vueling

WOW Air

