Perfect Flight - A320 Ultra HQ Liveries Pack 1 MSFS

    This is the first series of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Airbus A320neo model.

    The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Palfi, a young and talented repainter, using the highest quality resolution of the textures.

    Two sets of textures are provided for each livery. A classic version and an additional one with matching interiors.

    The package includes 10 liveries:

    • Air New Zealand
    • Avianca
    • Bamboo Airways
    • Croatia Airlines
    • Eurowings
    • IndiGo
    • Play Airline
    • Vistara
    • Vueling
    • WOW Air

