  • Tutorial: FAA Exam: Rate Of Climb Required

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-31-2022 09:16 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    Comments
    K

    FAA Exam: Rate Of Climb Required

    FAA Exam: Rate Of Climb Required

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Here is the next in a series of videos that give explanations of the FAA instrument written exam questions. Each video will be short and cover just one topic.

    The Instrument pilot knowledge exam asks questions pertaining to rate of climb required when given a departure procedure with a climb requirement given in feet per nautical mile.

    The formula for this problem is shown but also, an easier example of an aircraft climbing at 60 knots over the ground is shown as a baseline.

    This is one of the many types of questions given on the FAA Instrument Written exam.

    The aircraft in the video are the default Cessna 152 and the Cessna 414 by Flysimware in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: AKD Studio Announces Gulfstream 550 For X-Plane

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24694-AKD-Studio-Announces-Gulfstream-550-For-X-Plane

    Last Post By: gapeters Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post
    littlerichard

    Random Loss of Ground Textures - Mega Blurries!

    Thread Starter: littlerichard

    Usually, my ground textures look decent; however, I get temporary, mega blurriness at various locations. This is often seen when I’m approaching an...

    Last Post By: littlerichard Today, 09:27 AM Go to last post
    ConnorHillary747

    Greetings! New to this site :)

    Thread Starter: ConnorHillary747

    I joined this site to say hello to other people that use this awesome simulator, I really enjoy these older games. Nothing against Prepar3D but I got...

    Last Post By: MAD1 Today, 07:54 AM Go to last post
    Amtran618

    Someone know how to get this to work?

    Thread Starter: Amtran618

    I cant find a cassette player

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 07:36 AM Go to last post