Tutorial: FAA Exam: Rate Of Climb Required

FAA Exam: Rate Of Climb Required By thecorporatepilotdad

Here is the next in a series of videos that give explanations of the FAA instrument written exam questions. Each video will be short and cover just one topic.

The Instrument pilot knowledge exam asks questions pertaining to rate of climb required when given a departure procedure with a climb requirement given in feet per nautical mile.

The formula for this problem is shown but also, an easier example of an aircraft climbing at 60 knots over the ground is shown as a baseline.

This is one of the many types of questions given on the FAA Instrument Written exam.

The aircraft in the video are the default Cessna 152 and the Cessna 414 by Flysimware in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.