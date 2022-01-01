Tutorial: FAA Exam: What is TDZE or Touchdown Zone Elevation?

FAA Exam: What is TDZE or Touchdown Zone Elevation? By thecorporatepilotdad

Here is the next in a series of videos that give explanations of the FAA instrument written exam questions. Each video will be short and cover just one topic.

What is TDZE, or Touchdown Zone Elevation? The abbreviation "TDZE" is seen on almost every standard instrument approach procedure (SIAP). What is TDZE and what does it mean to a pilot? This quick explanation will give the answer in just over one minute and also demonstrate a type of question on the FAA Instrument Written Exam.

Visuals are made with instrument approach plates along with the aid of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.