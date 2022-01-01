  • FlightSimulator.me - All In One Ingamepanels MSFS

    The most famous and powerful utility for flight simulators now integrated into your cockpit. All panels into a tablet. Please, check the Help folder of the zip file to read all documentation about each app. If you think that having so many panels in the toolbar is a mess and you prefer to have everything better organized, this is the right plugin for you. Have a hyper realistic tablet in your cockpit, just like the real thing. You can switch between applications without losing anything by pressing the button on the tablet. When you go back to the previous app it is where it left off.

    No window borders for added realism. It can be resized to adapt the size to the position in which you want to place it. All the panels that you already knew are now integrated into a tablet, with a unified design and working at the same time, without losing information. A powerful utility for flight simulators now integrated into your cockpit. All Ingame Panels into a tablet.

    All In One Ingamepanels includes:

    • Ingamepanel Oculus VR Panel
    • Ingamepanel CANVAS
    • Ingamepanel LandingRate
    • Ingamepanel PDF VIEWER
    • Ingamepanel PDF VIEWER 2
    • Ingamepanel Airport Info
    • Ingamepanel ATC Info VATSIM
    • Ingamepanel ATC Info IVAO
    • Ingamepanel VATSIM Map
    • Ingamepanel IVAO Map
    • Ingamepanel VFRMap Enhanced
    • Ingamepanel NAVMAP
    • Ingamepanel Navigraph
    • Ingamepanel Descent Calculator

    Purchase FlightSimulator.me - All In One Ingamepanels MSFS

