Neil's Tours Expands UK Farm Strips Series

    Scenery designer Neil's Tours has returned with two more volumes of his UK Farm Strips series for MSFS 2020. Volumes 16 and 17 each include another twenty farm strips, small airfields scattered across the UK. Most of the airfields are artistic license but provide a fun destination for pilots of small planes:

    Here we have another 20 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

    As the airfields increase in custom built models (as it was the FSX) so does the program size. I am unable at this time to place the models any other way than in your community folder because a lot of the models are used multiple times, if you have purchased earlier volumes of my work then you will already have most of my models. The bonus is if you design scenery yourself you have my permission to use them, Please let me know is all I ask.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 16 for MSFS
    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 17 for MSFS
    See all Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

