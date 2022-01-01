When to Switch VOR Frequencies? - FAA Instrument Written Exam Question

FAA Exam: When To Switch VOR Frequencies? By thecorporatepilotdad

Here is the first in a series of videos that give explanations of the FAA instrument written exam questions. Each video will be short and cover just one topic.

Where would the VOR changeover point be made flying from JNC to MANCA flying southbound on V187?

When should VOR frequencies be switched?

Whether playing Microsoft Flight Simulator or studying for the FAA Instrument Written exam, the subjects apply to both areas.

This is a possible question that can be asked on the FAA instrument knowledge exam. What is a VOR changeover point (COP)? The three times a VOR changeover point occurs are discussed in the video.

VOR changeover points occur when:

A changeover symbol is shown on the map Halfway between two VORs in the absence of a COP symbol If there is a bend in the airway

The video is illustrated with low enroute charts and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The Turbo Arrow IV on the IFR en-route charts and in MSFS is by Just Flight.

About The Author

He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.