When to Switch VOR Frequencies? - FAA Instrument Written Exam Question

    FAA Exam: When To Switch VOR Frequencies?

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Here is the first in a series of videos that give explanations of the FAA instrument written exam questions. Each video will be short and cover just one topic.

    Where would the VOR changeover point be made flying from JNC to MANCA flying southbound on V187?

    When should VOR frequencies be switched?

    Whether playing Microsoft Flight Simulator or studying for the FAA Instrument Written exam, the subjects apply to both areas.

    This is a possible question that can be asked on the FAA instrument knowledge exam. What is a VOR changeover point (COP)? The three times a VOR changeover point occurs are discussed in the video.

    VOR changeover points occur when:

    1. A changeover symbol is shown on the map
    2. Halfway between two VORs in the absence of a COP symbol
    3. If there is a bend in the airway

    The video is illustrated with low enroute charts and Microsoft Flight Simulator. The Turbo Arrow IV on the IFR en-route charts and in MSFS is by Just Flight.

    About Just Flight Piper Turbo Arrow

    The PA-28R Turbo Arrow III and Arrow IV are four seater, turbocharged piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller – ideal for touring and instrument training.

    First available in 1977, the Turbo Arrow III was the first turbocharged variant of the PA-28R Arrow, retaining the conventional tail of the Arrow III and a new cowling which housed the six-cylinder turbocharged engine. The Turbo Arrow IV followed in 1979 and featured a distinctive T-tail.

    The aircraft is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity, featuring ten liveries from the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia and the Czech Republic.

    The PA-28R Turbo Arrow III and IV for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast
    Just Flight - PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

