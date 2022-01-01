  • Aerosoft Offshore Industries: NW Europe Update MSFS

    As Aerosoft continues development of their MSFS 2020 add-on Offshore Industries: North-Western Europe a clearer picture forms of what a busy and detailed flying area this will be. With MSFS 2020 about to get improved helicopter support, the hundreds of helipads in the region will allow for lots of good flying, in an area that will now be populated with boat traffic and fixed objects.

    This recent video from Hype Performance Group shows off their H145 helicopter flying through the offshore region:

    Aerosoft's Mathijs Kok has been posting regular updates and a variety of screen shots to their forums.

