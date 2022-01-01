  • Adventum Simulations - AI Worldwide: The Embraer Regional Jets MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-26-2022  
    0 Comments

    Adventum Simulations - AI Worldwide: The Embraer Regional Jets MSFS

    Adventum Simulations is proud to announce the release of our first AI traffic designed product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, AI Worldwide: E-Jets Series.

    Enhance your AI traffic on every flight with AI Worldwide: E-Series. Featuring the Embraer Regional Jets ERJ170, 175, 190, 195, 190-E2, and 195-E2. It might be Azul departing on a humid South American night, Wideroe sitting on a cold northern ramp, or JetBlue full of tourists arriving into Florida, but you will find these Embraer regional jets in every corner of the world.

    The product includes 7 different AI aircraft models with over 100 different airline liveries.

    Features

    AI OPTIMIZED AIRCRAFT MODELS – Designed from the ground up for AI traffic work, the models are light on the frame rate and easy on the eyes. Seven different aircraft models are represented.

    FULLY ANIMATED AI AIRCRAFT MODELS – Each AI aircraft model includes fully animated passenger and cargo doors. The models also include detailed animations for all control surfaces and reversers.

    WORLDWIDE TRAFFIC COVERAGE – Wherever you go, a regional jet is surely waiting for you. Dozens of airlines are represented across the product. Each livery properly coded for parking and air traffic control. You can hear the correct callsigns and see the correct airline paint when using the default Live AI Traffic or one of many traffic injectors.

    OVER 120 DIFFERENT AIRLINE LIVERIES – Fill your skies with over 120 new AI aircraft traffic variations, including all major airline operators of the Embraer Regional Jet Series.

