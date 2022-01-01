SimWorks Studios Dash 7 Update

After quite some time, an update on the Dash 7 for PILOT'S. We've had some difficulties pertaining to health, so even though we were in the final stretch, we were not able to complete it when we wanted to. Our intention is to have the Dash 7 in PILOT'S hands within the next couple of weeks for evaluation. Here is where the project stands:

EXTERIOR: The exterior model is fully done. The last couple of weeks, we finalized decal placement and did some corrections to our texture assignments (mirrored textures).

FLIGHT DYNAMICS: This past week, we did some minor tweaks to the ground handling of the aircraft. The flight model has been complete and performing as expected since July.

INTERIOR: The cockpit is the real bear and three of us are working on it. As we make progress with texturing it, more corrections crop up that were hard to see before. Needles working backwards, some system annunciations lighting up, which leads to the discovery of new bugs in the code and so on. The good news is that the code bugs seem to be squished. We are doing the final texture pass, painting any missing items and polishing the textures. At the same time, we are still typing labels for the cockpit panels and correcting gauge faces.

COCKPIT LIGHTING: The interior lighting is past the 50% mark. All gauges are now backlit, and we are in the process of placing the pin lights on all the gauges. Pilot side is done, and we are gradually moving across to the other side of the aircraft.

This is it for this week's (short) update. Next week, we anticipate to show you some good progress on our RV-10, as well as a technical preview of the PC-12's instrumentation!

