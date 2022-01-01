  • Rolling Cumulus Releases EQUATOR’S QUEEN Flying In Ecuador's deepest jungles MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 10-24-2022 04:10 PM
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Equator's Queen Flying In Ecuador's deepest jungles MSFS

    Ecuador is home to thousands of plant species in great areas of deep jungle within it there are many Towns and Villages that can only be reached by air. There are many Airfields which are known and many more which are not. “Aero Transportes” DC-3s have been flying these skies for many years and once more New pilots are being required. Fly the “Equator’s Queen” as this venerable aircraft is known here. Check with the Chief Pilot of the Airline if you are up to the task and fly over the Green Mantle. Notice: Bush Flying Experience will get you in quick!!

    • Includes Ten NEW Airfields:
      Atahualpa(Airline’s Base), Wampuk, Cocolizo, El Carmen, Tiputini, Jimbiquiti, F. de Orellana, Ayuy, Santa Rosa, Tiburon.
    • FREE High Detail “AERO TRANSPORTES” Livery for FREEWARE Aircraft
      * or use Any Aircraft you Desire to these airfields.
    • Use any weather Theme.(Sugested Weather for every Flight in Manual)
    • Detail Map and Route for Every Flight–
    • Complete detailed Manual

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - EQUATOR’S QUEEN – Flying in Ecuador’s deepest jungles – MSFS
    View all Rolling Cumulus Software products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    G-ante

    Thread Starter: jankees

    ante 08 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ante 04 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ante 03 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ante 02 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Trip to grandma's for Swiss apple pie in the Goose

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    It's to die for! and so is the the trip though the valley on approach in bad weather ha....

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Canadian Fairchild C-119 Take-off

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Cold dusk take-off, the payware FSX C-119 Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:37 PM Go to last post
    wernery

    Work in progress; Citation Mustang

    Thread Starter: wernery

    Work in progress. Converting the Mustang from X-plane 11 to MSFS 2020. Cruising FL330 above France Vcockpit starting to look better

    Last Post By: av8tor98 Today, 04:01 PM Go to last post