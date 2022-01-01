Rolling Cumulus Releases EQUATOR’S QUEEN Flying In Ecuador's deepest jungles MSFS

Ecuador is home to thousands of plant species in great areas of deep jungle within it there are many Towns and Villages that can only be reached by air. There are many Airfields which are known and many more which are not. “Aero Transportes” DC-3s have been flying these skies for many years and once more New pilots are being required. Fly the “Equator’s Queen” as this venerable aircraft is known here. Check with the Chief Pilot of the Airline if you are up to the task and fly over the Green Mantle. Notice: Bush Flying Experience will get you in quick!!

Includes Ten NEW Airfields:

Atahualpa(Airline’s Base), Wampuk, Cocolizo, El Carmen, Tiputini, Jimbiquiti, F. de Orellana, Ayuy, Santa Rosa, Tiburon.

* or use Any Aircraft you Desire to these airfields.

Detail Map and Route for Every Flight–

Complete detailed Manual

