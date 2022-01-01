Adventum Offers Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo

Those of you who are still on the fence about our product now have the opportunity to take it for a test spin to experience the custom voice engine and the mission design included in our Adventure Tours Hawaii product. A free demo can be found using the link below:
Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo » Microsoft Flight Simulator
The Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo includes the following:
- West Maui Casual Pilot Start Narrated Tour
- West Maui Advance Pilot Start Narrated Tour
- Port Arthur Airport PC-6 Landing Challenge
- Waimea Canyon Discovery Flight
These are just four of the forty-eight activities included in our whole Adventure Tours Hawaii download package. If you are interested in purchasing this product or any of our other products, then go here: