Adventum Offers Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo

Those of you who are still on the fence about our product now have the opportunity to take it for a test spin to experience the custom voice engine and the mission design included in our Adventure Tours Hawaii product. A free demo can be found using the link below:

Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo » Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Adventure Tours Hawaii Demo includes the following:

West Maui Casual Pilot Start Narrated Tour

West Maui Advance Pilot Start Narrated Tour

Port Arthur Airport PC-6 Landing Challenge

Waimea Canyon Discovery Flight

These are just four of the forty-eight activities included in our whole Adventure Tours Hawaii download package. If you are interested in purchasing this product or any of our other products, then go here:

Adventum Simulations Products