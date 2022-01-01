PC-12 Ice Control Systems Reviewed
By Laurie Doering
Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI) Conditions Demonstration - PC-12 Ice Control Systems Reviewed
With winter just around the corner, we review the Pilatus PC-12 ice control systems and complete a demonstration IFR flight from Montreal to Ottawa in moderate to severe icing. Flight into known icing (FIKI) conditions requires FAA aircraft certification.
Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.
Thanks to Gene Stuart's channel to corroborate aspects of the PC-12 ice control systems.
