Tutorial: PC-12 Ice Control Systems Reviewed

PC-12 Ice Control Systems Reviewed By Laurie Doering

Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI) Conditions Demonstration - PC-12 Ice Control Systems Reviewed

With winter just around the corner, we review the Pilatus PC-12 ice control systems and complete a demonstration IFR flight from Montreal to Ottawa in moderate to severe icing. Flight into known icing (FIKI) conditions requires FAA aircraft certification.

Default MSFS program (ultra settings) used with no altered files or added modifications.

Thanks to Gene Stuart's channel to corroborate aspects of the PC-12 ice control systems.

