VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: F-19 Stealth Fighter Project XP12 Released

High definition realization of Testor's 1980's F-19 Stealth Fighter concept aircraft. The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Stealth Fighter Project is an Educational/Research based development effort that "brings to life" and realizes the hypothetical 80's Testor's F-19 concept in the most advanced flight simulation environment up to date: X-Plane 12 by Laminar Research.

Development notice: The development of the VSKYLABS F-19 for X-Plane flight simulator was approved by Testors/ITALERI S.p.A. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS development effort which is not endorsed and/or affiliated with/by Testors/ITALERI S.p.A.

