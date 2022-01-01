  • Taburet - Canada Greenland Iceland Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    Taburet - Canada Greenland Iceland Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m; this mean trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now improved further; we can now not only clear the trees but clearing while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nicely naturally shaped vegetation; sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches; changing coastlines flights views to a far more credible sight.

