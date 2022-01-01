  • South Oak Co – Emergency Lights MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-23-2022 09:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co - Emergency Lights MSFS

    Greatly enhance your night flights with emergency ground vehicle flashing lights!

    Real world pilot endorsed, Emergency Lights for Flight Simulator is an enhancement that adds realistic flashing emergency vehicle lights along roadways and populated areas. In real world flying, flashing emergency vehicle lights are easily seen from the air and can become an additional challenge for pilots to avoid being distracted by, especially during the critical phase of approach to landing.

    Features

    • Covers the entire USA, including Hawaii and Alaska
    • Hundreds of thousands of accurately placed lights in each region of coverage
    • Multiple types of flashing lights, strobe effects, and colors that simulate various emergency vehicle lighting systems
    • Emergency lights are easily seen from miles away and multiple thousands of feet high
    • Emergency light density is aligned with population density
    • LOD optimization results in a minimal impact on simulator frame rates

    Purchase South Oak Co - Emergency Lights MSFS
    See other South Oak Co scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    rfnagel

    Flight Simulator 2000 Instrument Panels Issue

    Thread Starter: rfnagel

    I'm running Windows 10 and Flight Simulator 2000 (Professional Edition, if that matters). A problem that I'm having is that the top edge of the...

    Last Post By: rfnagel Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Virus downloaded

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I recently Re-Installed FSX on this new PC running Windows10, it was running OK but I wanted to add a few more bits, I found some utilities on...

    Last Post By: PAULCRAIG Today, 08:04 AM Go to last post
    leuen

    SGAI Dassault Falcon 20 not shown

    Thread Starter: leuen

    The SGAI Dassault Falcon 20 downloaded here (https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib.php?do=copyright&fid=191983) isn't shown in the aircraft library....

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 06:46 AM Go to last post
    skywest67

    Issue with MFC70.DLL

    Thread Starter: skywest67

    Hello fellow FS9ers, I recently tried copying my FS9 files to a new laptop with Windows10 following all the instructions defined in the sticky...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 05:16 AM Go to last post