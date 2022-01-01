Greatly enhance your night flights with emergency ground vehicle flashing lights!
Real world pilot endorsed, Emergency Lights for Flight Simulator is an enhancement that adds realistic flashing emergency vehicle lights along roadways and populated areas. In real world flying, flashing emergency vehicle lights are easily seen from the air and can become an additional challenge for pilots to avoid being distracted by, especially during the critical phase of approach to landing.
Features
- Covers the entire USA, including Hawaii and Alaska
- Hundreds of thousands of accurately placed lights in each region of coverage
- Multiple types of flashing lights, strobe effects, and colors that simulate various emergency vehicle lighting systems
- Emergency lights are easily seen from miles away and multiple thousands of feet high
- Emergency light density is aligned with population density
- LOD optimization results in a minimal impact on simulator frame rates
Purchase South Oak Co - Emergency Lights MSFS
See other South Oak Co scenery for MSFS 2020