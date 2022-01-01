Attention VSKYLABS Helicopter Pilots

The VSKYLABS helicopters development and testing process is shifting to use the Pro Flight Trainer Puma X flight controls system as the main and standard-hardware equipment for development and testing in X-Plane by LR.

An installation and setup guide, including detailed X-Plane settings recommendations FOR EACH ONE one of the VSKYLABS helicopters is on the making, and it will be posted in each helicopter product page as well as in the VSKYLABS Support forums.

To note that side by side with the advanced capabilities of full-helicopters controls, VSKYLABS is also optimizes its helicopters to to be flown with standard, non-helicopter-dedicated desktop Joysticks (that are fit with at least one slider-axis and rudder capability in the form of twisting stick, pedals or other form of yaw/anti-torque control).

More information about the VSKYLABS helicopters can be found at the VSKYLABS website: https://www.vskylabs.com

Information about the Pro Flight Trainer is available at their website: https://www.pro-flight-trainer.com/

