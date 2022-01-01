  • Attention VSKYLABS Helicopter Pilots

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-22-2022 09:52 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Attention VSKYLABS Helicopter Pilots

    The VSKYLABS helicopters development and testing process is shifting to use the Pro Flight Trainer Puma X flight controls system as the main and standard-hardware equipment for development and testing in X-Plane by LR.

    An installation and setup guide, including detailed X-Plane settings recommendations FOR EACH ONE one of the VSKYLABS helicopters is on the making, and it will be posted in each helicopter product page as well as in the VSKYLABS Support forums.

    To note that side by side with the advanced capabilities of full-helicopters controls, VSKYLABS is also optimizes its helicopters to to be flown with standard, non-helicopter-dedicated desktop Joysticks (that are fit with at least one slider-axis and rudder capability in the form of twisting stick, pedals or other form of yaw/anti-torque control).

    More information about the VSKYLABS helicopters can be found at the VSKYLABS website: https://www.vskylabs.com

    Information about the Pro Flight Trainer is available at their website: https://www.pro-flight-trainer.com/

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d norway orbx pilatus pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    msduf

    Photogrammetry

    Thread Starter: msduf

    Is it possible to turn off photogrammetry for certain cities and leave all the other cities as is? Or is photogrammetry only on the MSFS servers. If...

    Last Post By: msduf Today, 04:11 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Trip to grandma's for Swiss apple pie in the Goose

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    It's to die for! and so is the the trip though the valley on approach in bad weather ha....

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post
    gjfuerth

    AIRBUS 321 AND 320 in MSFS

    Thread Starter: gjfuerth

    I am unable to make the altitude and vertical speed work at heights in excess of 18,000 feet. I was told to turn the pitot on from auto but that has...

    Last Post By: gjfuerth Today, 02:29 PM Go to last post
    leuen

    SGAI Dassault Falcon 20 not shown

    Thread Starter: leuen

    The SGAI Dassault Falcon 20 downloaded here (https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib.php?do=copyright&fid=191983) isn't shown in the aircraft library....

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 01:25 PM Go to last post