iniScene Releases Free Venice Beach Pack MSFS

Welcome to the iniScene Venice Beach Pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Upgrade your California flying with over 3 miles of detailed coastline along the scenic Venice Beach area.

The pack features iconic landmarks such as the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach Skatepark, Venice Fishing Pier, and more. Discover small details like animated palm trees, lifeguard towers, tennis courts, playgrounds and much more with the fictional runway spawning point, KLVB.

Paired with Los Angeles (KLAX) for jet operations or patrolling the City of Angels with Hooper Heliport (58CA), get ready to explore Los Angeles like never before.

Features

Upgraded over 3 miles of detailed coastline along the scenic Venice Beach area

A number of iconic landmarks are modelled such as the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach Skatepark, and Venice Fishing Pier

Accurately placed, small details including animated palm trees, lifeguard towers, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and much more scattered throughout the coastline

Fictional runway spawning point placed on beach using ICAO code: KLVB

